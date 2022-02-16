(WSYR-TV) — The State has announced six new #VaxForKids vaccination sites throughout Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and the Finger Lakes.
Governor Kathy Hochul has made a push to vaccinated children between the ages of 5-11, and to provide booster shots for those 12-17.
“New York State ranks first among large states in fully vaccinated adolescents, thanks in part to our #VaxForKids program that brings the vaccine directly to communities, with over 222 sites established to date,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is doctor-approved and our best tool to keep our families and communities safe from COVID-19. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”
According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control, the State ranks first among large states in fully vaccinated adults (18 and over) and adolescents (12-17 years old). To date, over 1.6 million children 5 – 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Feb. 15, 39.6% of children 5 – 11 and 80.8% of adolescents 12 – 17 have received at least one dose and 31.7% of children 5 – 11 and 70.7% of adolescents 12 – 17 have completed their initial vaccine series.
Here is a list of new sites in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area:
MOHAWK VALLEY
- Fulton County Department of Health
- 127 East State Street
- Gloversville, NY 12078
- Open: Thursday, February 17; 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6Z7P0E2Q/?E_ID=3499
- Event Partner: Fulton County
- Ages 5+
FINGER LAKES
- Rushville Hose Company
- 14 Railroad Avenue
Rushville, NY 14544
- Open: Friday, February 18; 2:00 pm – 6:30 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
- To Register: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D6947D6F13EA022CE0530A6C7C163F58
- Event Partner: Yates County Public Health and the Rushville Hose Company
- Ages 5+ Second Dose Clinic; Ages 12+ Booster
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Southern Cayuga Central School District
- 2384 State Route 34B
- Aurora, NY 13026
Open: Friday, February 18; 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech (First, Second and Booster) and Moderna (Booster)
- To Register:https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics
- Event Partner: Cayuga County and Southern Cayuga Central School District
- Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Oswego Elks Lodge
- 132 West 5th Street
- Oswego, NY 13126
- Open: Saturday, February 19, 10:00am – 1:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- To Register:https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
- Event Partner: Oswego County and Oswego Elks Lodge
- Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Fingerlakes Mall Event Center
- 1579 Clark Street
- Auburn, NY 13021
- Open: Monday, February 21; 1:00pm – 3:00 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
- To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics
- Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall
- Ages 12+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
- Oswego County Health Department
- 70 Bunner Street
- Oswego, NY 13126
- Open: Tuesday, February 22, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
- Registration required:https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
- Event Partner: Oswego County
- Ages 5-11
The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here.