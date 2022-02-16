(WSYR-TV) — The State has announced six new #VaxForKids vaccination sites throughout Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and the Finger Lakes.

Governor Kathy Hochul has made a push to vaccinated children between the ages of 5-11, and to provide booster shots for those 12-17.

“New York State ranks first among large states in fully vaccinated adolescents, thanks in part to our #VaxForKids program that brings the vaccine directly to communities, with over 222 sites established to date,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is doctor-approved and our best tool to keep our families and communities safe from COVID-19. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control, the State ranks first among large states in fully vaccinated adults (18 and over) and adolescents (12-17 years old). To date, over 1.6 million children 5 – 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Feb. 15, 39.6% of children 5 – 11 and 80.8% of adolescents 12 – 17 have received at least one dose and 31.7% of children 5 – 11 and 70.7% of adolescents 12 – 17 have completed their initial vaccine series.

Here is a list of new sites in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area:

MOHAWK VALLEY

Fulton County Department of Health 127 East State Street Gloversville, NY 12078

Open: Thursday, February 17; 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6Z7P0E2Q/?E_ID=3499

Event Partner: Fulton County

Ages 5+

FINGER LAKES

Rushville Hose Company 14 Railroad Avenue

Rushville, NY 14544

Open: Friday, February 18; 2:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

To Register: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D6947D6F13EA022CE0530A6C7C163F58

Event Partner: Yates County Public Health and the Rushville Hose Company

Ages 5+ Second Dose Clinic; Ages 12+ Booster

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Southern Cayuga Central School District

2384 State Route 34B Aurora, NY 13026

Open: Friday, February 18; 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech (First, Second and Booster) and Moderna (Booster)

To Register:https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics

Event Partner: Cayuga County and Southern Cayuga Central School District

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Oswego Elks Lodge 132 West 5th Street Oswego, NY 13126

Open: Saturday, February 19, 10:00am – 1:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register:https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Event Partner: Oswego County and Oswego Elks Lodge

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Fingerlakes Mall Event Center 1579 Clark Street Auburn, NY 13021

Open: Monday, February 21; 1:00pm – 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics

Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall

Ages 12+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Oswego County Health Department 70 Bunner Street Oswego, NY 13126

Open: Tuesday, February 22, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Registration required:https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Event Partner: Oswego County

Ages 5-11

The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here.