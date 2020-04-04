Watch: Governor Andrew Cuomo to give daily COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to give his daily COVID-19 briefing live from Albany at 11 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which would rank fourth if New York was a country. Only the United States as a whole, Spain and Italy have more coronavirus cases.
New York City has been a “hot spot” for the virus, and Cuomo has been adamant about getting more ventilators to the state in the past.
The video at the top of the page will change from the weather radar to the live press conference at approximately 11 a.m.
