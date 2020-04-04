Watch: Governor Andrew Cuomo to give daily COVID-19 briefing at 11 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is set to give his daily COVID-19 briefing live from Albany at 11 a.m.

According to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which would rank fourth if New York was a country. Only the United States as a whole, Spain and Italy have more coronavirus cases.

New York City has been a “hot spot” for the virus, and Cuomo has been adamant about getting more ventilators to the state in the past.

