Cuomo: Civil unrest from Floyd death is colliding with COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at this moment of confusion and unrest two crises are colliding and dividing the nation.

On Day 94 of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State is seeing some of it’s lowest hospitalization rates and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Western New York is entering Phase Two Tuesday, and the Capital Region expected to get the go-ahead to enter Phase Two Wednesday. New York City is still on track to enter Phase One on June 8.

On Day 9 since the death of George Floyd, Governor Cuomo asked protesters to be calm and peaceful. He’s also reminding protesters that New York State is in the middle of a pandemic and there is still a need to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Governor said the looting and criminal activity has nothing to do with the protests. He said it is due to groups who are using this moment for their own purposes and exploiting this movement.

Governor Cuomo said we need to learn from Mr. Floyd’s murder and create a specific agenda to deal with the issues. Some specifics the Governor mentioned were: a need for independent investigations, a national standard of excessive force, to ban chokeholds, and to address the inequality that is in education, unemployment, income, etc.