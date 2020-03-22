Governor asks for aid from retired and reserve health professionals

FILE – In this March 13, 2020, file photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tapping all reserves, the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday put out a call for individuals with training providing medical treatment during the coronavirus crisis.

Health care workers receiving a letter from Gov. Cuomo on Friday asking for additional qualified health professionals to step forward and help hospitals provide care.

The letter, posted below, asks for a response within 36 hours that includes level of training and ability to travel for work within New York.

The survey questions requested in the response are located at the health department’s website.

