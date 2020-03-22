Governor asks for aid from retired and reserve health professionals

FILE – In this March 13, 2020, file photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tapping all reserves, the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday put out a call for individuals with training providing medical treatment during the coronavirus crisis.

Health care workers receiving a letter from Gov. Cuomo on Friday asking for additional qualified health professionals to step forward and help hospitals provide care.

The letter, posted below, asks for a response within 36 hours that includes level of training and ability to travel for work within New York.

Health-Professional-LetterDownload

The survey questions requested in the response are located at the health department’s website.

