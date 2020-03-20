Governor calls for help from recently retired health care professionals

Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a briefing on Coronavirus in March 2020. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo / Flickr)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a tweet sent by Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday night, he asks for help from recently retired health care professionals, current nursing students and qualified staff to be part of a reserve staff if the need arises.

As more testing is conducted, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State continues to rise. The state is taking steps to collect applications from a reserve staff if the need for more health care professionals is necessary.

The state developed a webpage with more information for those interested in applying.

The call is for recently retired health professionals and School of Public Health, School of Medicine, or School of Nursing Administrators.

For more information: CLICK HERE.

URGENT!



NYS is calling on recently retired health care professionals to sign up to be part of a reserve staff if the need arises.



We also need qualified medical and nursing school students & staff.



Enlist today: https://t.co/4LJxeIdhRE



📢Please share far and wide.📢 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9