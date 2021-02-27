Governor Cuomo announces 1.5 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that 1,554,103 New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated with a second dose.
An additional 177,046 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.
“New York’s vast distribution network has now immunized over 1.5 million New Yorkers which is really great news. We’re working hard to keep up that momentum and get shots in arms of the entire eligible population, with special attention to Black, Hispanic and poor communities that have been among the hardest hit by COVID,” said Cuomo.
According to the governor, approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to not show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
The “Am I Eligible” screening site has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions.
To prove eligibility, New Yorkers can use the following:
- Doctor’s letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
A statewide breakdown of COVID vaccination is as follows:
First Doses Received – 3,075,220
First Doses Administered – 2,773,365; 90%
Total Doses Received – 4,996,800
Total Doses Administered – 4,327,468
|Region
|Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd)
|Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd)
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd)
|Capital Region
|309,750
|271,648
|87.7%
|Central New York
|267,690
|233,464
|87.2%
|Finger Lakes
|307,495
|276,873
|90.0%
|Long Island
|645,335
|536,934
|83.2%
|Mid-Hudson
|486,760
|394,924
|81.1%
|Mohawk Valley
|150,605
|120,886
|80.3%
|New York City
|2,164,835
|1,887,523
|87.2%
|North Country
|164,070
|148,788
|90.7%
|Southern Tier
|165,740
|150,165
|90.6%
|Western New York
|334,520
|306,263
|91.6%
|Statewide
|4,996,800
|4,327,468
|86.6%
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11:Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28*
|262,320
|203,835
|466,160
|4,996,800
*These numbers represent 66 percent of the Week 11 allocation. The full Week 11 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 28.