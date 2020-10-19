Governor Cuomo appears on ‘Good Morning America’

Coronavirus
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” as New York State prepares for the day a COVID-19vacciine becomes available.

The governor announced a new effort to safely get a vaccine to New Yorkers. It’s called the Vaccine Administration Program, or VPA. A task force will study any approved vaccine and make sure it’s safe for New Yorkers. 

“What I said I’m going to do in New York is put together our own group of doctors and medical experts to review the vaccine, the efficacy and the protocol. If they say it’s safe, I’ll go to the people of New York and I will say it’s safe,” Cuomo said.

The program will also follow a priority system to decide who gets the vaccine first, starting with those considered “high risk” and those in areas with high positivity rates.

