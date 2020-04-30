Governor Cuomo details necessary criteria before regions can reopen

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says in order for regions of New York State to reopen, there is a list of 12 criteria that he has laid out. The criteria include a hard minimum of hospital capacity and monitoring the rate of transmission.

Cuomo also announced a re-opening advisory board, and regional control rooms. He reiterated the very real possibility that the Great New York State Fair will no longer go on and the fair director has responded in support.

“You will have a much, much more dense situation if you wind up being the only attraction in town and town is a tri-state region,” Cuomo said.

“We agree with the governor that the safety of the public comes first,” said New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner. “We’re continuing to make preparations with the health and safety of the fairgoer in mind. And in coordination with New York State’s regional efforts to combat the coronavirus.”

Cuomo also releasing a map of counties where hospitals can go ahead with elective surgeries. There are certain eligibility criteria, including 30 percent of hospital beds must be available for use after elective surgeries begin.