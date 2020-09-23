Governor Cuomo gives update on state’s coronavirus progress

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the positive coronavirus cases across the state on Wednesday.

Cuomo said the infection rate on Tuesday was 0.94%, which is up slightly from the 0.89% it was on Monday.

On Tuesday, 70.930 tests were conducted throughout the state, with 665 of them being positive.

“New York’s most powerful tools in the fight against COVID-19 are the actions each of us take to slow the spread. When you wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, you’re protecting other New Yorkers, not just yourself,” Governor Cuomo said. “Local governments have critical roles to play enforcing state guidance and I urge them to keep doing so. We’ll closely monitor the data here as the pandemic continues to spread across the country, and we’ll get through this together by staying New York Tough.”

By the numbers:

Patient Hospitalization – 490 (+20)

– 490 (+20) Patients Newly Admitted – 83

– 83 Hospital Counties – 34

– 34 Number ICU – 141 (+8)

– 141 (+8) Number ICU with Intubation – 68 (+1)

– 68 (+1) Total Discharges – 76,306 (+60)

– 76,306 (+60) Deaths – 5

– 5 Total Deaths – 25,437

Each region’s three-day positive test average is below: