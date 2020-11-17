Governor Cuomo gives Tuesday’s NYS COVID-19 update

Positive Testing Rate in All Focus Zone Areas is 4.89 Percent; New York State Positivity Outside All Focus Zone Areas is 2.82 Percent

Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.18 Percent

29 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play – wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow – it’s that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: by holding each other to account and staying New York Tough.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.89 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.82 percent. Within the focus areas, 27,713 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,355 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 132,139 test results were reported, yielding 3,733 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/1- 11/7 % Positive 11/8- 11/14 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/15) % Positive Yesterday (11/16) % Positive Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive 3.33% 3.92% 3.50% 3.50% 2.91% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.96% 3.48% 3.45% 3.88% 4.17% Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.96% 2.23% 2.32% 2.93% 5.28% Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.96% 2.34% 2.62% 0.00% 2.01% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.13% 3.39% 2.77% 3.47% 2.46% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.45% 4.59% 4.17% 1.57% 5.74% Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive 7.46% 9.34% 8.01% 3.95% 7.42% Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.35% 7.30% 7.33% 6.36% 8.05% Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.06% 5.54% 5.13% 4.77% 3.68% Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.68% 6.58% 6.47% 5.84% 8.42% Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.00% 4.33% 4.33% 3.23% 4.81% Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.03% 10.81% 9.37% 6.25% 7.14% All focus area statewide % positive 3.83% 4.84% 4.67% 4.19% 4.89% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.95% 2.86% 2.88% 2.80% 3.18% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.81% 2.47% 2.52% 2.50% 2.82%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)

– 2,124 (+156) Patients Newly Admitted – 295

– 295 Hospital Counties – 50

– 50 Number ICU – 408 (+17)

– 408 (+17) Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)

– 176 (+18) Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)

– 82,022 (+114) Deaths – 29

– 29 Total Deaths – 26,189

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.0% 2.3% 2.8% Central New York 4.6% 3.9% 4.5% Finger Lakes 4.3% 4.3% 3.7% Long Island 2.7% 3.5% 3.5% Mid-Hudson 3.6% 3.0% 4.3% Mohawk Valley 2.0% 1.7% 3.1% New York City 2.2% 2.3% 2.9% North Country 1.8% 1.8% 2.2% Southern Tier 2.4% 1.4% 0.7% Western New York 5.6% 5.2% 6.5%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 2.6% 2.5% 3.7% Brooklyn 2.1% 1.9% 2.3% Manhattan 1.6% 1.6% 2.3% Queens 2.5% 3.3% 3.1% Staten Island 3.5% 3.1% 4.8%

Of the 568,778 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,653 81 Allegany 667 17 Broome 4,469 38 Cattaraugus 695 12 Cayuga 654 15 Chautauqua 1,265 17 Chemung 2,404 24 Chenango 512 6 Clinton 384 4 Columbia 895 9 Cortland 779 8 Delaware 281 1 Dutchess 6,308 84 Erie 18,410 392 Essex 234 3 Franklin 195 6 Fulton 403 2 Genesee 635 20 Greene 593 6 Hamilton 26 0 Herkimer 508 4 Jefferson 339 7 Lewis 253 6 Livingston 509 10 Madison 739 12 Monroe 10,891 211 Montgomery 331 6 Nassau 54,715 406 Niagara 2,798 45 NYC 285,275 1,934 Oneida 3,667 64 Onondaga 8,084 192 Ontario 986 17 Orange 15,283 101 Orleans 526 5 Oswego 1,006 19 Otsego 470 4 Putnam 2,243 57 Rensselaer 1,364 31 Rockland 20,044 140 Saratoga 1,741 47 Schenectady 1,920 30 Schoharie 155 10 Schuyler 237 6 Seneca 220 6 St. Lawrence 603 30 Steuben 1,448 14 Suffolk 54,055 402 Sullivan 1,993 12 Tioga 973 16 Tompkins 820 9 Ulster 2,835 35 Warren 515 8 Washington 407 3 Wayne 808 28 Westchester 44,975 399 Wyoming 363 9 Yates 217 8

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,189. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: