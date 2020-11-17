Governor Cuomo gives Tuesday’s NYS COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

Statewide Positivity Rate is 3.18 Percent

Posted: / Updated:

  • Positive Testing Rate in All Focus Zone Areas is 4.89 Percent; New York State Positivity Outside All Focus Zone Areas is 2.82 Percent
  • 29 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number of cases across the country and in New York are only continuing to climb. Despite our success in managing the spread, New York is not immune to this national surge of COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our micro-cluster strategy and testing capacity will help us through this new season, but ensuring we don’t go back to where we were in the spring is going to depend on our behavior. We all have a part to play – wear a mask, stay socially distant, avoid gatherings large and small, and wash your hands religiously. Our actions today determine our rate of positive cases tomorrow – it’s that simple. We can manage this phase the same way we did before: by holding each other to account and staying New York Tough.”

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.89 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.82 percent. Within the focus areas, 27,713 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,355 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 132,139 test results were reported, yielding 3,733 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE11/1- 11/7 % Positive11/8- 11/14 % PositiveCurrent 7-day rolling averageDay Prior (11/15) % PositiveYesterday (11/16) % Positive 
 
 
Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive3.33%3.92%3.50%3.50%2.91% 
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive2.96%3.48%3.45%3.88%4.17% 
Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive2.96%2.23%2.32%2.93%5.28% 
Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive1.96%2.34%2.62%0.00%2.01% 
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive4.13%3.39%2.77%3.47%2.46% 
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive6.45%4.59%4.17%1.57%5.74% 
Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive7.46%9.34%8.01%3.95%7.42% 
Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive5.35%7.30%7.33%6.36%8.05% 
Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive4.06%5.54%5.13%4.77%3.68% 
Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive4.68%6.58%6.47%5.84%8.42% 
Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive3.00%4.33%4.33%3.23%4.81% 
Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive10.03%10.81%9.37%6.25%7.14% 
All focus area statewide % positive3.83%4.84%4.67%4.19%4.89% 
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included1.95%2.86%2.88%2.80%3.18% 
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included1.81%2.47%2.52%2.50%2.82% 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,124 (+156)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 295
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 408 (+17)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 176 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 82,022 (+114)
  • Deaths – 29
  • Total Deaths – 26,189

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region2.0%2.3%2.8%
Central New York4.6%3.9%4.5%
Finger Lakes4.3%4.3%3.7%
Long Island2.7%3.5%3.5%
Mid-Hudson3.6%3.0%4.3%
Mohawk Valley2.0%1.7%3.1%
New York City2.2%2.3%2.9%
North Country1.8%1.8%2.2%
Southern Tier2.4%1.4%0.7%
Western New York5.6%5.2%6.5%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Bronx2.6%2.5%3.7%
Brooklyn2.1%1.9%2.3%
Manhattan1.6%1.6%2.3%
Queens2.5%3.3%3.1%
Staten Island3.5%3.1%4.8%

Of the 568,778 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany4,65381
Allegany66717
Broome4,46938
Cattaraugus69512
Cayuga65415
Chautauqua1,26517
Chemung2,40424
Chenango5126
Clinton3844
Columbia8959
Cortland7798
Delaware2811
Dutchess6,30884
Erie18,410392
Essex2343
Franklin1956
Fulton4032
Genesee63520
Greene5936
Hamilton260
Herkimer5084
Jefferson3397
Lewis2536
Livingston50910
Madison73912
Monroe10,891211
Montgomery3316
Nassau54,715406
Niagara2,79845
NYC285,2751,934
Oneida3,66764
Onondaga8,084192
Ontario98617
Orange15,283101
Orleans5265
Oswego1,00619
Otsego4704
Putnam2,24357
Rensselaer1,36431
Rockland20,044140
Saratoga1,74147
Schenectady1,92030
Schoharie15510
Schuyler2376
Seneca2206
St. Lawrence60330
Steuben1,44814
Suffolk54,055402
Sullivan1,99312
Tioga97316
Tompkins8209
Ulster2,83535
Warren5158
Washington4073
Wayne80828
Westchester44,975399
Wyoming3639
Yates2178

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,189. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx1
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Dutchess1
Erie11
Kings2
Lewis1
Nassau1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Tioga1

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

