Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

Governor Cuomo: Second person in NYS dies of coronavirus; 613 positive cases in NYS

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a second conference call for the media on Saturday evening, where he announced that a second death has been reported, related to coronavirus. 

Cuomo said the person was 65-years-old and had multiple health problems. The person was in the hospital for many health issues, and after they passed, an autopsy was done, which revealed coronavirus lead to this person’s death.

Testing for coronavirus has ramped up throughout the state, and more than 4,700 tests have been done to date. More than 736 tests had been done on Saturday afternoon alone.

That being said, positive cases of coronavirus have gone up. There are now 613 positive cases throughout the state. Below is a breakdown of numbers, according to the Governor:

  • 613 total cases, up 187 from Saturday morning
  • 5 cases in Albany County, 3 of which are new
  • 3 cases in Dutchess County, 1 of which is new
  • 3 cases in Erie County
  • 79 total cases in Nassau County, 28 of which are new
  • 269 in New York City, 115 of which are new
  • 178 in Westchester County, 20 of which are new

On a conference call with the media earlier Saturday, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to use telemedicine instead of going to the emergency room. Cuomo issued an executive order earlier in the day, waiving the co-pays for telemedicine for New Yorkers.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected