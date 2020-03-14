Governor Cuomo: Second person in NYS dies of coronavirus; 613 positive cases in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a second conference call for the media on Saturday evening, where he announced that a second death has been reported, related to coronavirus.

Cuomo said the person was 65-years-old and had multiple health problems. The person was in the hospital for many health issues, and after they passed, an autopsy was done, which revealed coronavirus lead to this person’s death.

Testing for coronavirus has ramped up throughout the state, and more than 4,700 tests have been done to date. More than 736 tests had been done on Saturday afternoon alone.

That being said, positive cases of coronavirus have gone up. There are now 613 positive cases throughout the state. Below is a breakdown of numbers, according to the Governor:

613 total cases, up 187 from Saturday morning

5 cases in Albany County, 3 of which are new

3 cases in Dutchess County, 1 of which is new

3 cases in Erie County

79 total cases in Nassau County, 28 of which are new

269 in New York City, 115 of which are new

178 in Westchester County, 20 of which are new

On a conference call with the media earlier Saturday, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to use telemedicine instead of going to the emergency room. Cuomo issued an executive order earlier in the day, waiving the co-pays for telemedicine for New Yorkers.

