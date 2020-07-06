Governor Cuomo announces cancellation of NYS Fair

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the cancellation of the New York State Fair on Monday.

“We are not going to open the State Fair in Syracuse. This is really tough one,” said Cuomo. “This year we’re going to have to cancel it and that makes me personally very unhappy but that is where we are.”

The New York State Fair is a big economic boom for the whole region. Last year’s fair broke attendance records with 1.3 million people.