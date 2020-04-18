WATCH: Governor Cuomo to deliver COVID-19 briefing at 11:30 a.m.

As the U.S. moves past 35,000 coronavirus deaths, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including what the lawmakers on President Trump's task force to reopen America are telling him. You can watch their original reporting in the video above.

The United States is struggling to test enough people to track and control the spread of the novel coronavirus, a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, which President Donald Trump is pushing to do by May 1.