WATCH: Governor Cuomo to deliver COVID-19 briefing at 11:30 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver an update regarding COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m.
Click on the player above to watch the press conference live.
