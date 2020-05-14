Cuomo: ‘Don’t underestimate this virus’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was on the road again, making a stop in Syracuse at SUNY Upstate Medical University to deliver his daily briefing.

While Cuomo announced that the Central New York region had met all seven of the required metrics to reopen, Cuomo still touted vigilance once regions begin their reopenings.

“This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way. I’ve done my best to give people the information that I know, but I want you to have the same caution flag that I have. Don’t underestimate this virus. Don’t take it lightly,” Cuomo said.

Most of the state has met all criteria for reopening. Click here to visit the state-created dashboard.

As of Thursday afternoon, these are the regions that are cleared to reopen on May 15th:

North Country

Central New York

Mohawk Valley

Southern Tier

Finger Lakes

The counties in green on the map below have met the criteria.

However, Cuomo reminds regions that they need to be vigilant and check numbers daily to make sure the rate of infection isn’t rising.

“I would urge local governments to be diligent about local compliance and business compliance and if you see a change in those numbers, react immediately,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also talked about how the United States needs to make emergency medical equipment for a stockpile. Those items include things like masks, gowns, tests, and ventilators.

“Let New York lead the way,” Cuomo said.

An initial $3 million has been secured in grant money for businesses to manufacture supplies and equipment in New York. Here are a few of the companies leading the way:

LMD Power of Light Corp in Monroe County – non-invasive ventilators “oxygen helmet” – 125 per month

New Lab in Brooklyn – Devices to automate manual respirators

Bodi Energy in Tompkins County – 420,000 N95 masks per week

Strong Manufacturers in Erie County – 6.75 million masks per week

Clear-Vu Medical in Suffolk County – 115,000 face chields per weeks

Garment District for Gowns in New York City – 30,000 gowns per week

Made in Midtown Inc. in New York City – 3,600 masks per week

