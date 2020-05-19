WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily coronavirus briefing at noon

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) -- Nursing homes are required to test their entire staff two times a week, which is about 35,000 tests per day. This raised concerns in many facilities because tests are expensive and in high demand, and every day that nursing homes can’t comply with the requirement, there's a fine.

Now, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state has partnered with several private labs to send 320,000 kits just to nursing homes to help comply with the very necessary mandate.