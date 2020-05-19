Interactive Maps

WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily coronavirus briefing at noon

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Manhasset today at The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research where he will give his coronavirus briefing at noon. Click the player above to watch the briefing.

