WATCH: Governor Cuomo to give daily coronavirus briefing at noon Coronavirus Posted: May 19, 2020 / 10:45 AM EDT / Updated: May 19, 2020 / 11:17 AM EDT MANHASSET, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Manhasset today at The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research where he will give his coronavirus briefing at noon. Click the player above to watch the briefing.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App