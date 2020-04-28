Governor Cuomo to hold coronavirus briefing in Syracuse

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Syracuse today, where he’ll give his daily coronavirus briefing from SUNY Upstate Medical University at 11:30 a.m.

Cuomo’s appearance comes hours after a group of nurses and other healthcare workers left the hospital to work at a hospital in the New York City area.

We will carry that live on LocalSYR.com and on NewsChannel 9.