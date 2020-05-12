WATCH: Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing set for 1 p.m.

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be holding his daily coronavirus briefing, but it won’t be until early this afternoon. The governor is set to deliver his daily briefing at 1 p.m. from Binghamton University Pharmacy School. Click the player above to see what he has to say or visit the Governor’s website.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App