WATCH: Governor Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefing set for 1 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Some regions in New York State have met their metrics to restart in four days, but according to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, as of now, Central New York isn't one of them. Cuomo says Central New York is still one requirement away from being ready on Friday.

On Monday, Cuomo announced that the Fingers Lakes, Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier the only ones cleared by the governor to begin a phase one restart. Central New York and the North Country were short by one metric. For CNY, testing is where the region is falling short.