Governor eases travel restrictions, increases gathering capacity

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As the new coronavirus case numbers are dropping, New York State is offering up some new guidelines.

For travel restrictions, the governor announced domestic travelers are no longer required to quarantine or test-out within 90 days of full vaccination. International travelers continue to follow CDC quarantine guidance.

Effective March 22, outdoor gathering capacity increases from 10 people to 25 people. Indoor gatherings remain at 10 people.

For social gatherings in public spaces, indoor event capacity increases from 50 people to 100 people, and outdoor event capacity increases from 50 people to 200 people.

Beginning April 2, event and arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity for up to 11 people indoors and 200 people outdoors. With attendee testing, capacity increases to 150 people indoor, 500 people outdoors.