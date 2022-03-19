NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on March 19.

“Getting the vaccine is the best way to keep yourself, your community and your loved ones safe against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We’ve made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID and we cannot stop now. If you have yet to get the first dose, second dose, or booster, do so today. They are free, effective, and readily available statewide.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 136,585

Total Positive – 2,642

Percent Positive – 1.93%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.85%

Patient Hospitalization – 925 (-53)

Patients Newly Admitted – 127

Patients in ICU – 147 (-10)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 76 (-6)

Total Discharges – 289,198 (+141)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 5

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,029

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,958

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,300,871

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,718

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 89,423

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Capital Region 9.56 9.05 8.95 Central New York 26.21 24.91 27.95 Finger Lakes 7.77 7.24 7.49 Long Island 6.89 7.20 7.85 Mid-Hudson 8.50 8.56 9.95 Mohawk Valley 13.07 12.63 11.75 New York City 10.15 10.38 10.80 North Country 16.57 16.26 17.49 Southern Tier 13.25 11.96 12.32 Western New York 7.10 7.23 7.66 Statewide 10.03 10.02 10.64

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Capital Region 2.36% 2.47% 2.52% Central New York 5.69% 5.65% 6.08% Finger Lakes 2.20% 2.19% 2.25% Long Island 1.67% 1.78% 1.88% Mid-Hudson 1.80% 1.94% 2.18% Mohawk Valley 2.75% 3.02% 2.92% New York City 1.28% 1.33% 1.39% North Country 3.49% 3.54% 3.72% Southern Tier 2.32% 2.23% 2.41% Western New York 1.82% 1.85% 1.85% Statewide 1.71% 1.76% 1.85%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Bronx 0.71% 0.76% 0.81% Kings 1.35% 1.37% 1.41% New York 1.72% 1.81% 1.95% Queens 1.08% 1.14% 1.14% Richmond 1.07% 1.09% 1.12%

Yesterday 2,642 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,938,563. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,442 27 Allegany 8,876 7 Broome 44,758 21 Cattaraugus 15,335 7 Cayuga 15,871 17 Chautauqua 23,451 8 Chemung 21,145 4 Chenango 9,219 9 Clinton 16,546 15 Columbia 9,969 5 Cortland 10,412 16 Delaware 7,620 4 Dutchess 63,558 28 Erie 207,048 94 Essex 5,557 9 Franklin 9,332 32 Fulton 12,449 6 Genesee 13,588 4 Greene 8,512 6 Hamilton 854 2 Herkimer 13,643 8 Jefferson 19,838 20 Lewis 6,120 2 Livingston 11,552 7 Madison 12,867 11 Monroe 150,174 52 Montgomery 11,767 4 Nassau 400,447 182 Niagara 47,506 15 NYC 2,286,572 1,041 Oneida 52,628 23 Onondaga 109,421 215 Ontario 19,683 12 Orange 105,889 19 Orleans 8,553 2 Oswego 25,437 28 Otsego 9,760 4 Putnam 23,434 18 Rensselaer 31,093 14 Rockland 91,671 42 Saratoga 45,629 20 Schenectady 32,607 20 Schoharie 4,952 1 Schuyler 3,410 3 Seneca 5,834 4 St. Lawrence 20,877 22 Steuben 19,726 8 Suffolk 424,357 143 Sullivan 18,283 7 Tioga 10,602 6 Tompkins 17,923 40 Ulster 31,142 28 Warren 13,418 5 Washington 11,968 7 Wayne 17,046 7 Westchester 248,604 280 Wyoming 8,252 1 Yates 3,336 0

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:



COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 62 40 64.5% 22 35.5% Central New York 47 25 53.2% 22 46.8% Finger Lakes 145 51 35.2% 94 64.8% Long Island 144 58 40.3% 86 59.7% Mid-Hudson 69 26 37.7% 43 62.3% Mohawk Valley 25 13 52.0% 12 48.0% New York City 288 96 33.3% 192 66.7% North Country 38 12 31.6% 26 68.4% Southern Tier 38 18 47.4% 20 52.6% Western New York 69 35 50.7% 34 49.3% Statewide 925 374 40.4% 551 59.6%

Yesterday, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,029. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Kings 1 Monroe 1 New York 1

Yesterday, 3,318 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,433 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 967,727 168 Central New York 647,213 67 Finger Lakes 866,166 117 Long Island 2,189,440 540 Mid-Hudson 1,710,260 407 Mohawk Valley 325,813 57 New York City 8,038,061 1,755 North Country 305,316 37 Southern Tier 440,320 71 Western New York 956,719 99 Statewide 16,447,035 3,318

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 885,654 162 Central New York 598,969 79 Finger Lakes 803,531 151 Long Island 1,948,624 656 Mid-Hudson 1,501,098 459 Mohawk Valley 303,268 56 New York City 7,131,912 2,628 North Country 276,607 51 Southern Tier 403,330 43 Western New York 879,922 148 Statewide 14,732,915 4,433

Booster/Additional Shots: