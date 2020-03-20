Governor issues executive order to close barbershops, hair salons as of March 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back on March 7, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a state disaster emergency for the entire state of New York because of coronavirus.
On Thursday, Cuomo signed an executive order that orders barbershops, hair salons, and tattoo and piercing studios are to close on March 21 at 8 p.m. until further notice. The order also includes other personal care related services, like nail technicians, cosmetologists, estheticians, electrolysis and laser hair removal services.
Cuomo also issued an executive order that says any notary of the public can perform notary services via audio-visual technology.
You can click here to read the entire executive order.
