Governor orders low-level parolees to be released from jail

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered at least 1,000low-level parolees to be released from jail out of concerns of inmates contracting the virus.

Many are wondering what that means for Central New York. Here’s a breakdown.

In Onondaga County, 18 parolees have been released. Fourteen of them from the Jamesville Correctional Facility, the other four were released from the county justice center.

In Oneida County, 11 parolees were released from the Oneida County Jail. Two of them were classified as sex offenders. All 11 inmates were not experiencing any flu-like symptoms.

In Cayuga County, two parolees were released: One on drug sale charges, the other was a sex offense. One staff member tested positive and is recovering in quarantine.

In Oswego County, 13 parolees have been removed from the jail on technical violations. Those would include things such as failed drug tests, failed court appearances, and parole violations.