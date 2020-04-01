Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Governor orders low-level parolees to be released from jail

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered at least 1,000low-level parolees to be released from jail out of concerns of inmates contracting the virus. 

Many are wondering what that means for Central New York. Here’s a breakdown.

In Onondaga County, 18 parolees have been released. Fourteen of them from the Jamesville Correctional Facility, the other four were released from the county justice center. 

In Oneida County, 11 parolees were released from the Oneida County Jail. Two of them were classified as sex offenders. All 11 inmates were not experiencing any flu-like symptoms. 

In Cayuga County, two parolees were released: One on drug sale charges, the other was a sex offense. One staff member tested positive and is recovering in quarantine.

In Oswego County, 13 parolees have been removed from the jail on technical violations. Those would include things such as failed drug tests, failed court appearances, and parole violations.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected