Governor stresses vigilance as COVID-19 infection rate remains below 1% in New York

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the COVID-19 infection rate in New York has remained under 1 percent for the 35th straight day.
“New York’s ability to beat back COVID-19 and slow the spread depends on what we do. That’s why it’s so important to wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, and why local governments are critical partners in enforcing state guidance,” Governor Cuomo said. “When informed citizens stay safe and play by the rules, 35 straight days with an infection rate below 1 percent is what you get. Now we have to stay New York Tough and maintain a vigilant attitude so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced.”
Chemung County saw a spike after 29 people linked to a Horseheads church tested positive for the virus. The county says 80 people have voluntarily quarantined after coming in contact with those who tested positive.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 474 (-8)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 68
- Hospital Counties – 32
- Number ICU – 120 (+0)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 75,649 (+65)
- Deaths – 5
- Total Deaths – 25,382
Of the 89,722 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 880, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|1.4%
|1.2%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|1.0%
|1.3%
|Finger Lakes
|0.6%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Long Island
|1.8%
|1.0%
|1.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.3%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|0.4%
|1.0%
|New York City
|0.7%
|1.0%
|0.7%
|North Country
|0.8%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.3%
|0.4%
|0.7%
|Western New York
|1.5%
|1.2%
|1.5%
The Governor also confirmed 880 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 442,791 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 442,791 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,882
|23
|Allegany
|93
|0
|Broome
|1,395
|12
|Cattaraugus
|239
|3
|Cayuga
|185
|0
|Chautauqua
|496
|4
|Chemung
|239
|21
|Chenango
|244
|2
|Clinton
|152
|0
|Columbia
|577
|1
|Cortland
|109
|5
|Delaware
|128
|3
|Dutchess
|4,975
|13
|Erie
|10,503
|59
|Essex
|150
|0
|Franklin
|60
|1
|Fulton
|315
|3
|Genesee
|306
|0
|Greene
|317
|0
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|312
|4
|Jefferson
|157
|1
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|190
|0
|Madison
|476
|1
|Monroe
|5,676
|28
|Montgomery
|217
|2
|Nassau
|45,550
|105
|Niagara
|1,671
|5
|NYC
|237,252
|269
|Oneida
|2,333
|11
|Onondaga
|4,043
|20
|Ontario
|427
|4
|Orange
|11,594
|22
|Orleans
|320
|2
|Oswego
|357
|24
|Otsego
|296
|5
|Putnam
|1,550
|9
|Rensselaer
|870
|3
|Rockland
|14,510
|30
|Saratoga
|943
|25
|Schenectady
|1,343
|8
|Schoharie
|75
|1
|Schuyler
|30
|1
|Seneca
|103
|0
|St. Lawrence
|303
|1
|Steuben
|326
|1
|Suffolk
|45,534
|71
|Sullivan
|1,548
|0
|Tioga
|218
|0
|Tompkins
|369
|8
|Ulster
|2,209
|5
|Warren
|341
|9
|Washington
|275
|3
|Wayne
|301
|3
|Westchester
|37,454
|49
|Wyoming
|127
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,382. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|1
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|2
