Governor stresses vigilance as COVID-19 infection rate remains below 1% in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives for a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the COVID-19 infection rate in New York has remained under 1 percent for the 35th straight day.

“New York’s ability to beat back COVID-19 and slow the spread depends on what we do. That’s why it’s so important to wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands, and why local governments are critical partners in enforcing state guidance,” Governor Cuomo said. “When informed citizens stay safe and play by the rules, 35 straight days with an infection rate below 1 percent is what you get. Now we have to stay New York Tough and maintain a vigilant attitude so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced.”

Chemung County saw a spike after 29 people linked to a Horseheads church tested positive for the virus. The county says 80 people have voluntarily quarantined after coming in contact with those who tested positive.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 474 (-8)

– 474 (-8) Patients Newly Admitted – 68

– 68 Hospital Counties – 32

– 32 Number ICU – 120 (+0)

– 120 (+0) Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (-1)

– 54 (-1) Total Discharges – 75,649 (+65)

– 75,649 (+65) Deaths – 5

– 5 Total Deaths – 25,382

Of the 89,722 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 880, or 0.98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.7% 1.4% 1.2% Central New York 0.8% 1.0% 1.3% Finger Lakes 0.6% 1.0% 1.1% Long Island 1.8% 1.0% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 1.3% 1.1% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.4% 1.0% New York City 0.7% 1.0% 0.7% North Country 0.8% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.4% 0.7% Western New York 1.5% 1.2% 1.5%

The Governor also confirmed 880 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 442,791 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 442,791 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,882 23 Allegany 93 0 Broome 1,395 12 Cattaraugus 239 3 Cayuga 185 0 Chautauqua 496 4 Chemung 239 21 Chenango 244 2 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 577 1 Cortland 109 5 Delaware 128 3 Dutchess 4,975 13 Erie 10,503 59 Essex 150 0 Franklin 60 1 Fulton 315 3 Genesee 306 0 Greene 317 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 312 4 Jefferson 157 1 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 190 0 Madison 476 1 Monroe 5,676 28 Montgomery 217 2 Nassau 45,550 105 Niagara 1,671 5 NYC 237,252 269 Oneida 2,333 11 Onondaga 4,043 20 Ontario 427 4 Orange 11,594 22 Orleans 320 2 Oswego 357 24 Otsego 296 5 Putnam 1,550 9 Rensselaer 870 3 Rockland 14,510 30 Saratoga 943 25 Schenectady 1,343 8 Schoharie 75 1 Schuyler 30 1 Seneca 103 0 St. Lawrence 303 1 Steuben 326 1 Suffolk 45,534 71 Sullivan 1,548 0 Tioga 218 0 Tompkins 369 8 Ulster 2,209 5 Warren 341 9 Washington 275 3 Wayne 301 3 Westchester 37,454 49 Wyoming 127 0 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,382. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: