(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul tells NewsChannel 9 she would send her own children to school without wearing masks if they were vaccinated.

Hochul, a mother of adult children and expecting her first grandchild, said: “If my children were vaccinated, I wouldn’t hesitate. I would say now is the time the masks can come off.”

Hochul joined NewsChannel 9 for her only Central New York interview a day after she decided masks will no longer be required in schools.

The state’s guideline gives full flexibility to individual school districts or county health departments to either make masks optional or still require them. The state flexibility does not enforce the CDC guidelines that schools in “high transmission” areas still require masks, like Oswego and Tompkins Counties.

“We encourage those counties to take the steps toward keeping masks if that’s their prerogative,” Governor Hochul tells NewsChannel 9. “I represent 20 million people across a diverse state. It would be very complicated for us as a state to do it county by county, but the vast majority of counties in the State of New York fit that low-to-medium threshold that the CDC spoke about.”

Hochul says parents who still chose to send their children wearing masks should feel comfortable

“I also hope that those children are vaccinated. If you’re a parent concerned about your child’s health, your child’s vaccinated,” the Governor added.

Hochul says she’s proud that New York has the highest percentage of vaccinations among children in the country.

