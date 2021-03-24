Governor tells NewsChannel 9 that he’s ‘actively looking at’ changing 11pm restaurant curfew for SU game

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — In answering a question from NewsChannel 9 at a briefing in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is “actively look at” changing the rule that forces restaurants and bars to close at 11 p.m. during the pandemic.

Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo said, “We are actively looking at it. We’re looking at the data. I join you in the desire to do it. If we can do it safely, we will.”

Several local restaurants have expressed concerns that the curfew is costing them revenue, especially when Syracuse played in the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Formal requests have been made by State Senator John Mannion and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who cite Onondaga County’s sustained infection rate less than 1% and confusion over why a certain time of day puts people are greater risk of the virus.

The Governor deferred to State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, who said, “We are reviewing this request. We want the team to win but we also want the people to be safe, and so we are looking at that to make sure that whatever decision we make, the fans are safe.”

Zucker referred to a similar request to extend the hours of operation for bars and restaurants in Buffalo when the Buffalo Bills were in the NFL Playoffs, which didn’t happen.

Cuomo also took time to celebrate the Orange, saying, “That was a great game. Coach Boeheim, it just warms my heart to watch them play.”