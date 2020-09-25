Governor updates New Yorkers on coronavirus progress statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sent out an update on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers’ ability to stay vigilant and conscientious toward their fellow citizens is critical as we continue to battle COVID-19 throughout the state. That mindset—that I wear a mask not just to protect myself, but to protect you as well—is what will get us through to the other side,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers need to keep wearing masks, socially distancing, and washing their hands, and local governments need to keep enforcing state guidance. There is a long road ahead, but we will tackle it together by staying New York Tough.”
The Governor’s Office says that .95% of Thursday’s COVID-19 tests were positive. Cuomo also said there were seven deaths in the state on Thursday. Statewide, 908 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in 45 counties, bringing the total to 453,755 since the outbreak began. Take a look at the numbers reported Friday:
- Patient Hospitalization: 511 (+11)
- Patients Newly Admitted: 93
- Hospital Counties: 33
- Number ICU: 154 (+9)
- Number ICU with Intubation: 76 (+4)
- Total Discharges: 76,456 (+74)
- Deaths: 7
- Total Deaths: 25,446
Of 94,818 tests reported on Thursday, 908 were positive. Check out each region’s percentage of positive test results from the last three days:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.8%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|1.3%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|0.4%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|0.7%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.6%
|1.5%
|1.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.6%
|0.3%
|0.6%
|New York City
|1.1%
|1.1%
|1.0%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|Southern Tier
|0.4%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Western New York
|1.0%
|1.9%
|1.1%
Take a look at the geographic breakdown of the 453,755 total individuals who’ve tested positive for the virus:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,063
|10
|Allegany
|103
|2
|Broome
|1,513
|17
|Cattaraugus
|258
|0
|Cayuga
|208
|3
|Chautauqua
|561
|7
|Chemung
|415
|28
|Chenango
|248
|0
|Clinton
|158
|1
|Columbia
|588
|2
|Cortland
|169
|2
|Delaware
|133
|0
|Dutchess
|5,108
|3
|Erie
|11,251
|50
|Essex
|164
|0
|Franklin
|66
|0
|Fulton
|333
|0
|Genesee
|317
|0
|Greene
|323
|2
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|331
|2
|Jefferson
|167
|2
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|206
|1
|Madison
|492
|0
|Monroe
|5,985
|15
|Montgomery
|232
|0
|Nassau
|46,505
|71
|Niagara
|1,766
|10
|NYC
|241,882
|371
|Oneida
|2,400
|12
|Onondaga
|4,321
|21
|Ontario
|469
|2
|Orange
|11,955
|65
|Orleans
|330
|3
|Oswego
|479
|9
|Otsego
|335
|0
|Putnam
|1,594
|5
|Rensselaer
|905
|2
|Rockland
|15,045
|47
|Saratoga
|1,031
|14
|Schenectady
|1,398
|3
|Schoharie
|83
|0
|Schuyler
|41
|1
|Seneca
|106
|1
|St. Lawrence
|322
|0
|Steuben
|387
|11
|Suffolk
|46,293
|52
|Sullivan
|1,581
|1
|Tioga
|229
|0
|Tompkins
|408
|2
|Ulster
|2,255
|1
|Warren
|371
|2
|Washington
|294
|0
|Wayne
|315
|1
|Westchester
|38,001
|53
|Wyoming
|135
|1
|Yates
|62
|0
In New York, the death toll owed to the virus is 25,446:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Steuben
|2
|Suffolk
|1
|Westchester
|1
The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,455 establishments, and found 10 that were noncompliant with pandemic protocols:
- Queens: 3
- Suffolk: 7
