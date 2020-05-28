Interactive Maps

Governor’s last-minute comments indicate Phase 2 might not happen Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around the same time Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was using his daily briefing to instill confidence that Central New York will enter Phase Two is reopening Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s comments in a radio interview seemed to contradict that.

“The reopening of the first five regions ends tomorrow. When the reopening of Phase One ends, we’ll give the experts all the data. It’s posted on the web, but let them analyze it. And if they say we should move forward, we move forward,” the governor said on WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

McMahon was not aware of the governor’s comments during his briefing, but once he was, his office would not comment until he gets clarity.

Since Phase One began, McMahon was under the impression that Phase Two begins two weeks later as long as local data meets state metrics.

McMahon is scheduled to join a daily regional call Thursday at 7 p.m., where that clarity is expected.

