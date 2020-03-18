Grab and go lunch available for students in North Syracuse Central School District

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During this national emergency, schools in New York State are required to close their doors by Wednesday. In Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon made the decision to close the schools by Monday, after the first positive case of COVID-19 in the area.

Now, the districts are coming up with a way to feed the kids.

In Onondaga County, more than 25,000 kids rely on their school lunches to get by and within days, each district in the county is figuring out a way to make sure they’re being fed.

In the North Syracuse Central School District, they’ll be providing free pre-packaged meals Monday through Friday to the kids as long as school is not in session.

Dozens of volunteers, mainly within the district, will be coming to the food service department, and loading up their buses with grab and go meals for nearly every school within the district. They will then bring the meals to the schools and serve them either out of their lobby or from the buses. Those meals include breakfast, which has cereal, milk, fruit snacks, and a breakfast bar. The lunches include items like crackers, a juice box, salsa, and milk. They’re also serving meals just outside of the Bridgeport Diner.

These meals will be available for parents to come pick up each day from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at eleven different locations. The district recommends parents bring a bag so they can easily carry the meals. They are allowing up to two meals per student.

