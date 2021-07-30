Green Hills Farms clinic vaccinates 34 more people on highest case day in Onondaga Co. since May

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thirty-four people were vaccinated at a coronavirus clinic the Onondaga County Health Department brought to Green Hills Farms grocery store.

The turnout seems small when compared to large clinics of previous months, but is a lot considering similar clinics have only been getting around five people.

That’s not the line for the butcher. That’s the line to get a coronavirus vaccine at Green Hills Farms. 💉



An hour in, at least 20 shots were given out which is a lot considering @OnondagaCounty has only had 5-10 people at some of its weekly clinics. pic.twitter.com/VvLqLG3Iml — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) July 30, 2021

Among the people in line was 12-year-old Isabella Whitehead who became eligible on her birthday just this month. Isabella told NewsChannel 9, “I always get jittery before shots, but afterwards it’s like, it’s a piece of cake. Super fast. I think it’s going to hurt, but it doesn’t. Only a small pinch.”

Isabella was an inspiration to adults near her in line, who’ve been eligible for the vaccine for months, but are just now getting it.

Susan Leary said, “I always thought I didn’t need a vaccine. I never got a flu shot. I don’t get sick. I didn’t think I’d be sick. I just thought: people are getting it, and asking why aren’t you getting it. I’m tired of answering questions.”

Her shot is better late than never.

There have been 41 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Onondaga County, the highest number since May 29 of this year.