Live Now
Daily coronavirus update

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Green Lakes State Park limited to 50 percent capacity

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Green Lakes State Park_-7102406168934006151

(WSYR-TV) — Some people are getting out and enjoying the nice weather on this Memorial Day at Green Lakes State Park.

The park has been limited to 50 percent capacity. Once capacity has been reached, vehicles will be stopped from entering and only be allowed to enter when another vehicle leaves.

You will need to have a mask on when you’re near the buildings and restrooms.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected