Green Lakes State Park limited to 50 percent capacity

(WSYR-TV) — Some people are getting out and enjoying the nice weather on this Memorial Day at Green Lakes State Park.
The park has been limited to 50 percent capacity. Once capacity has been reached, vehicles will be stopped from entering and only be allowed to enter when another vehicle leaves.
You will need to have a mask on when you’re near the buildings and restrooms.
