ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus is causing panicked shoppers to clear out store shelves. Stores are struggling to keep up stock in food, water, and home and cleaning products.
Now, Wegmans is limiting the purchase supply of certain household items. Here’s what they are allowing per shopper:
- There’s a limit of four gallons of water, both purified and distilled.
- Tthere’s a limit of three on hand sanitizers, rubbing alcohol, in bottles or wipes, and hydrogen peroxide.
- You can only get two containers of disinfecting wipes, whether it be Wegmans brand, Clorox or Lysol.
- That limit of two also applies to 35 and 24 packs of water.
- Finally, you can only get one family pack of toilet paper at a time.
Wegmans says they are filling their shelves as soon as their shipments come in to try and keep up with demand.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Crash closes part of I-81 near I-690 early Friday morning
- Daily Pledge: Cicero Elementary School, 4th Grade, Mrs. Osier – March 13th
- New York State Police cracking down on drunk driving this weekend
- Grocery stores issue buying limits on certain items
- U-haul offers 30 days of free storage for students moving due to outbreak
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App