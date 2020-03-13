Grocery stores issue buying limits on certain items

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus is causing panicked shoppers to clear out store shelves. Stores are struggling to keep up stock in food, water, and home and cleaning products.

Now, Wegmans is limiting the purchase supply of certain household items. Here’s what they are allowing per shopper:

There’s a limit of four gallons of water, both purified and distilled.

Tthere’s a limit of three on hand sanitizers, rubbing alcohol, in bottles or wipes, and hydrogen peroxide.

You can only get two containers of disinfecting wipes, whether it be Wegmans brand, Clorox or Lysol.

That limit of two also applies to 35 and 24 packs of water.

Finally, you can only get one family pack of toilet paper at a time.

Wegmans says they are filling their shelves as soon as their shipments come in to try and keep up with demand.

