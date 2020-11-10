Some grocery stores nationwide limit sales of some cleaning products as COVID-19 cases surge

(WSYR-TV) — Just like at the start of the pandemic, stores are once again putting limits on certain items as COVID-19 cases surge.

With record numbers of COVID-19 infections sweeping the country, shoppers are starting to stock up again. They are fearing another round of shortages in stores in the coming months.

Last week, on a quarterly earnings call, Clorox announced it is “still not at a point where we can fully meet ongoing elevated demand.” They are predicting that the shortages on its wipes and disinfectants will continue through the end of the year.

And it is not just those staples — this time around experts are seeing high demand for other products, too.

You have this perfect storm now where America’s supply chains are still recovering from the first wave of panic buying. And now you have the largest selling season of the entire year on top of that. Mike Brackett — Founder & CEO of Centricity Incorporated

While experts say it is unclear yet if they will see shortages, they have seen an early surge in holiday mainstays — especially those that are non-perishable, like boxed stuffing and canned goods.

Another category that is still seeing a boom is spices.

And this is not mean to induce panic, but a reminder to plan and be prepared.

Experts say to focus on those non-perishable items and frozen items that will last you through the holidays. The staple items like toilet paper and paper towels will be more available this time around because of how retailers are preparing.