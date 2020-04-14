Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Grocery stores making changes to help stop the spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — To help flatten the curve and control the spread of coronavirus, grocery stores are making some changes. But what should you expect when you go out?

Wegmans is making more changes to help promote social distancing and to starve out this virus. 

New on Wegmans’ website, it says: “We are operating our stores at 15-20 percent of their maximum occupancy and have good practices in place to ensure we are staying within those limits.”

It goes on to say that it is a company-wide initiative and something Wegmans been enacting at the store level as needed.

Wegmans is also now requiring each of its employees to go through a wellness check before each shift and it is also providing masks for its employees.

Tops markets has put in measures to make sure customers continue to social distance while shopping, but as of now, a spokesperson tells us Tops doesn’t plan on limiting the number of shoppers. 

If you haven’t been to Walmart this month, you’ll notice stores only allow 20 percent of their usual capacity inside at a time. Customers are let in one by one at a single entrance. Walmart is also closing overnight to restock

Trader Joe’s limiting hours and counting customers to stop the spread.

