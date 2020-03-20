Grocery stores offering special hours for senior shoppers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We know now that older adults, aged 65 and up, are at a higher risk when it comes to the impacts of COVID-19. To protect that population, grocery stores across the U.S. are offering special hours.

On Thursday, Price Chopper started opening its doors from 6 to 7 a.m. exclusively for seniors. That applies to anyone 60 years old and up. They’re also catering to those with pre-existing conditions, and allowing those people to enter their doors at this time, too, to protect them against the spread of COVID-19.

Since coronavirus has reached the U.S., grocery stores across the country have been inundated with shoppers. Employees have been working overtime, dealing with an unusual demand for products.

Price Chopper stores are now catering to those needs, closing the stores early at 10 p.m. each night, opening then back up at 7 a.m., allowing workers to take a break from the checkout line to sanitize the entire facility and re-stock the shelves.

A spokesperson for Price Chopper said those on the front lines, including cashiers, do have both the knowledge and the tools to protect themselves against those who are sick. They are given gloves and they’ve been briefed on the symptoms of COVID-19.

They’ve also been implementing social distancing at the stores, with extra staff near the checkout lines to make sure people are being respectful of those rules.

And while items like toilet paper and paper towels are hard to find, county leaders and those at Price Chopper are assuring us that the supply chain is still strong. It’s just the demand they’re trying to adapt to.

“I think their business was up over 1,000 percent in some cases. Over the last few weeks,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, in regards to grocery stores in Onondaga County.

Because of that demand, Price Chopper is making sure our seniors, one of the most vulnerable populations, still get what they need, and safely. Their CEO said in a statement, “We recognize the importance of our role as a provider of vital goods and services and will continue to adjust our business in response to the [most urgent], expressed and developing needs of our communities.”

Price Chopper is also now hiring more than 2,000 part-time employees to try and keep up with the demand and relieve some of these employees from the whirlwind they’ve been in.

Other stores like Tops and Walmart are also implementing new hours for seniors and the most vulnerable. If you have any questions, call your local store for more information.

