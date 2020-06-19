Group homes can allow visitors starting Friday, but nursing homes still awaiting guidance

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Friday, group homes in New York State can allow visitation at their own discretion, as long as the state safety guidelines are followed. Hospitals also were given permission to allow visitation earlier this week, but nursing homes still have their doors closed.

Lawmakers and health officials say much more preparation would have to be done before that could happen.

On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed off on a bill requiring residential healthcare facilities to come up with an annual “pandemic emergency plan” to be sent to the Department of Health. That bill overwhelmingly passed the state legislature.