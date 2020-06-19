Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Group homes can allow visitors starting Friday, but nursing homes still awaiting guidance

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Friday, group homes in New York State can allow visitation at their own discretion, as long as the state safety guidelines are followed. Hospitals also were given permission to allow visitation earlier this week, but nursing homes still have their doors closed.

Lawmakers and health officials say much more preparation would have to be done before that could happen.

On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed off on a bill requiring residential healthcare facilities to come up with an annual “pandemic emergency plan” to be sent to the Department of Health. That bill overwhelmingly passed the state legislature.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected