Guthrie schedules 2,470 COVID-19 appointments on Thursday

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM ) – Guthrie announced they have scheduled all 2,470 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for their next public round of shots.

The hospital took appointments over the phone and online, and all appointments set aside for phone calls were scheduled by 8:19 a.m., 19 minutes after they began accepting appointments.

Guthrie says more appointments will be made available for those eligible and that announcements will be forthcoming regarding those.

Vaccines require an appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Those who did get an appointment will receive it at the former KMart lot in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

Vaccination clinic dates and times are:

Friday, February 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, March 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, March 8: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition to individuals ages 65 and up, eligibility for the clinics included individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 with co-morbid conditions identified by New York and Pennsylvania Departments of Health.

For a comprehensive list of all those included in the current phases, click the links below:

New York: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine

Pennsylvania: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vaccine.aspx

