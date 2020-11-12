Gym owners fear 2nd shutdown as new statewide restrictions go into effect

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is rolling out new statewide restrictions that go into effect Friday, Nov. 13.

One of the industries that will be impacted is health and fitness. Along with bars and restaurants, all gyms and fitness clubs across New York State will be required to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

While many gym owners are confident in the safety procedures that are already in place, there still is concern over potentially shutting down for a second time.

GYMS: Yesterday, @NYGovCuomo announced starting tomorrow (Friday), all gyms across NYS will need to close from 10:00PM – 5:00AM daily.



For Nikki Polos, owner of Aspen Athletic Club, it’s been just over 11 weeks since reopening the doors to her facilities after being closed for months due to the pandemic.

She says so far, things have been going well when it comes to containing the spread and zero positive cases have been traced back to Aspen locations.

“We reopened on Aug. 24, on that Monday that we were allowed to, and it’s been going fantastic. We have very streamlined procedures in place to keep our members and our staff safe,” Polos explained. “At Aspen, we have had almost 70,000 workouts and are doing really well. All of the policies and procedures, all of the guidelines are working.”

Because of COVID-19, since Aspen reopened in August, all locations close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight anyway. However, the new mandate will impact the gym members who are used to coming to get their workout in early in the morning.

“We open at 4 a.m. Monday through Friday, and unfortunately for some reason, Cuomo is not allowing us to open until 5 a.m. I don’t see the safety factor in that. I just see it condensing when more people will be in here at the same time,” she explained.

Polos agrees the new statewide curfew for gyms and fitness clubs is a small change, but one she fears looking ahead as she strives to keep her doors open.

I was disappointed to hear that gyms were being lumped in with the hospitality industry. I know that it’s very important to keep the community safe, but there has not been an issue with community spread of COVID through health clubs throughout the entire county. I am extremely nervous because there is nothing that we can do. 10:38 We are at the mercy of what Cuomo decides. We were one of the last industries to open and being open for 11 weeks and contributing zero to the community spread of COVID, should be proof in itself that we can and are safely operating. Nikki Polos — Owner of Aspen Athletic Club

Ryan Vollmer, is the owner of Edge Fitness in Syracuse and has similar concerns.

“I’ve been doing my part keeping the space here safe, following all of the mandates, but I am worried about if overall in the CNY area, we hit the level for orange for the infection rate that we get shut down again. I mean, we aren’t totally bounced back from the last shutdown,” Vollmer said.

