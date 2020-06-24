Gyms, movie theaters a no-go for Phase Four reopening

NEW YORK STATE (WYSR-TV) — In a meeting with our local control group Tuesday, the state announced movie theaters and gyms will not be included in Phase Four of reopening.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is supposed to make a decision on Phase Four by Friday, but Central New York leaders are asking the state to reconsider industries like gyms in that phase.

Ryan Vollmer, the owner of Edge in Syracuse, was preparing to reopen his gym on Saturday. When NewsChannel 9 spoke with him on Tuesday, he was frustrated with the lack of guidelines from the state. He was going off of how gyms are operating in other states and using generic CDC guidelines to prep his place. Vollmer has made several changes to enforce social distancing within his facility. For example, he has a 100-foot long turf and for classes, he plans to have ten participants at a time, each spread 10 feet apart and using one set of equipment rather than jumping around and sharing with others. He’s also spread all of the equipment apart, asking his members to sanitize before and after each use. He and other gym owners have been in touch.

“I think we’re all in the same boat. We’re all frustrated and anxious to get back to work. Some gyms have jumped the gun a little bit, I want to do it the right way, personally,” Vollmer said.

Movie theaters have also been left out of Phase Four. NewsChannel 9 spoke with former Lieutenant Governor Bob Duffy who is overseeing reopening of the Finger Lakes region and he believes the state is basing its decision off of a spoke of coronavirus cases across the country.

