Hair salons in the ‘orange zone’ forced to close

(WSYR-TV) — Many businesses are taking the brunt of the orange zone regulations, including hair salons who have been forced to close their doors.

Hair dresses already missed out on Prom and wedding season during the first wave. They are now feeling the same revenue loss again just before the holidays. Now owners are left wondering what’s next for their business.

I have spoken to my staff and they are not ready to do this again. They want to go forward… I have single moms that work for me. This is going to be a hardship. Do we get the unemployment? Will we get $600? That has yet to be seen. Annette Knapp — Owner of Salon Bellezza

It is unclear how long the orange zone will be in place. The hope is to have things straightened out after more testing results later this week.