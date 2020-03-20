Hannaford Supermarkets donate $250K to local area food banks

SCARBOROUGH, ME— Hannaford Supermarkets is donating $250,000 to local area food banks to help meet the demand caused by the COVID-19 global health pandemic.

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will receive $50,000 in donations. If people would like to donate to their local food bank, the grocery store chain is will have the option for customers to do so during checkout at the register.

“During these times of uncertainty, it’s important that we all pull together to help one another,” said Mike Vail, President of Hannaford. “Hannaford has a long tradition of nourishing communities and this donation is just one way that we can help extend that care to those who need it the most.”

Food banks in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Central New York will also see donations.:

Maine: Good Shepherd Food Bank, $100,000

New Hampshire : New Hampshire Food Bank, $50,000

: Massachusetts: Worcester County Food Bank, $10,000; Greater Boston Foodbank, $5,000; Valley Food Bank, $5,000

Vermont: Vermont Foodbank, $25,000

New York : Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, $50,000; Food Bank Central New York, $5,000

:

