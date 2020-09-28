Hannibal CSD goes to remote learning until Oct. 13 after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Hannibal Central School District announced on Sunday that the entire district would be moving to remote learning after a staff member in the district tested positive for COVID-19. Remote learning will continue through Tuesday, October 13.

Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Christopher Staats, said in a statement, “Safety is our top priority. At this time, it is in the best interest of our students and staff to engage our students through remote learning for the next two weeks. I am committed to supporting our instructional staff to build upon the relationship that have been established and provide a strong instructional program to our students.”

“The Health Department has worked with all districts prior to schools reopening to review plans and procedures to be able to contact trace and notify staff and families of students that may be exposed to COVID 19. The timely response and cooperation of the Hannibal School District helped in the implementation of strategies to contain the spread of the virus,” stated Diane Oldenburg, Senior Public Health Educator with the Oswego County Health Department.