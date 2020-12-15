Have COVID fatigue? Why nurses want you to be smart this holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 cases are still climbing throughout Central New York and hospitals are filling up with patients. Many people are getting COVID fatigue, but there’s one group with a big burnout that can’t slow down: Nurses.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla introduces us to two nurses who say being a nurse in a pandemic is the hardest thing they’ve ever had to do during their careers.

“Most nurses here are doing 12-hour shifts,” said Ruthie Tallents, an R.N. in the Medical ICU and one of the COVID-19 units.

Jackie Hard, a nurse manager on a COVID unit, and Tallents have been treating COVID-19 patients at St. Joseph’s Hospital since the first wave of the pandemic. Now, ten months in, it’s not any easier.

“Physically and mentally, it’s emotionally exhausting,” said Hard.

You’re pretty much non-stop working from the time you step on the unit ’till the time you leave the unit to take all your gear off again. Ruthie Tallents

Dressed head to toe in gowns, gear, and shields, some days they don't even have time to step away for water. They also work with a smaller staff spread between the separate COVID units, so they're relying on one another like never before.







Nurses on COVID-19 unit. Courtesy: St. Joseph’s Health

“Not only are we isolated working on these units, but patients are isolated as well,” said Tallents.

Nurses are now caregivers. They’re trying to be there for their patients in a way their family members physically can’t. It’s heartbreaking and exhausting, and unfortunately, there’s no finish line yet.

“Just because we’re sick of it doesn’t mean it goes away and doesn’t mean it’s over,” Tallents said.

“We signed up for this and we are here for the patients,” said Hard.

As exhausted as they are, they’ll keep showing up for their patients, hoping the community will be there for them.