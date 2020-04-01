Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Health officials looking for ways to sterilize N95 masks

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One key piece of PPE needed with treating COVID-19 patients are single-use N95 respirator masks, but those now are in short supply. 

Now, some hospitals and medical centers, including Albany Medical Center, are looking to decrease demand by sterilizing the masks with ultra-violet light and re-using them. 

But the mask’s manufacturers, 3M, says that they have not found a single method, including the ultraviolet light, that truly sterilizes the mask. They say the sterilization method not only has to target the coronavirus, but cannot affect the respirator’s filtration, the mask’s fit or the safety of the person wearing it, adding that no method they’ve seen so far hits all four criteria.

“It’s acceptable to take more extreme measures if they work. We don’t have proof that this works. We don’t have proof that this works, and that gives a false sense of security, when what we really need is they need to provide a clean N95 for each user,” said Lisa Baum, Occupational Health and Safety Expert, NYS Nurses Association.

Albany Medical Center says they are hoping to implement the ultraviolet sterilization process sometime this week.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected