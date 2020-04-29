Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Healthcare officials urge people to talk to their primary care doctor before getting a coronavirus antibody test

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta reappeared at the daily county COVID-19 briefings to talk about calls and questions her office is getting about COVID-19 antibody testing. Many people are wondering if they should be getting tested or not.

“It appears information is flying from everywhere and creating more uncertainty than providing answers and adding to people’s anxiety,” Gupta said. “My recommendation at this point to everyone is to talk to your primary care doctor if you’re wondering about the testing. Don’t just go because someone is advertising, please.”

