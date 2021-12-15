“Help preserve our medical infrastructure”: Onondaga County Exec. tweets as four more residents die from COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Four Onondaga County residents have died as a result from COVID-19, the County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Wednesday.

One woman in her 60s, and three men in their 20s, 60s, and 70s, died. McMahon says three of them had underlying conditions, one did not.

2/2



Female 60s, Males 20s, 60s, 70s. Three residents had underlying health conditions and one did not.

Help Preserve our medical Infrastructure, Get Vaccinated, Get your Booster, get your Flu Shot. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 15, 2021

“Help preserve our medical Infrastructure, get vaccinated, get your booster, get your Flu Shot,” McMahon tweeted out.

Also in the tweet, Onondaga County had 299 new cases with 86% of those who tested positive under the age of 59.

We have 138 residents in the hospital with 37 in the ICU. 84% unvaxed in ICU. We had 23 new admissions with 65% unvaxed. Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We know what to do, get vaccinated and get the booster, stay home when you’re not feeling well, and don’t assume you’re protected because you’ve had one dose of vaccination,” Governor Hochul said. “We are not where we were a year ago – we now have the tools to fight this pandemic and prevent New Yorkers from getting severely ill from COVID-19. Take the preventative measures at your disposal and make sure your loved ones do the same. We will get through this together.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 142,965

– 142,965 Total Positive – 8,266

– 8,266 Percent Positive – 5.78%

– 5.78% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.65%

– 4.65% Patient Hospitalization – 3,772 (+89)

– 3,772 (+89) Patients Newly Admitted – 416

– 416 Patients in ICU – 731 (-5)

– 731 (-5) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 419 (+20)

– 419 (+20) Total Discharges – 220,806 (+282)

– 220,806 (+282) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57

– 57 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,242

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 47,242 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,095



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 60,095 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. Total vaccine doses administered – 31,456,622

– 31,456,622 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 94,916

– 94,916 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 836,182

– 836,182 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.9%

– 86.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%

– 79.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.5%

– 93.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.5%

– 75.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.0%

– 68.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.1%

– 81.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, December 11, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Monday, December 13, 2021 Capital Region 61.72 60.17 58.65 Central New York 64.96 66.17 64.92 Finger Lakes 65.68 64.86 61.42 Long Island 64.90 68.97 67.74 Mid-Hudson 45.78 46.90 47.72 Mohawk Valley 77.21 76.48 74.80 New York City 37.03 40.95 42.59 North Country 68.64 68.09 66.63 Southern Tier 85.42 86.79 85.21 Western New York 70.64 67.77 66.17 Statewide 51.98 54.11 54.15

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Saturday, December 11, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Monday, December 13, 2021 Capital Region 6.54% 6.52% 6.43% Central New York 7.45% 7.61% 7.65% Finger Lakes 8.54% 8.52% 8.39% Long Island 6.49% 6.66% 6.77% Mid-Hudson 4.55% 4.57% 4.59% Mohawk Valley 7.77% 7.77% 7.77% New York City 2.70% 2.81% 2.90% North Country 7.76% 7.73% 7.72% Southern Tier 6.25% 6.25% 6.24% Western New York 9.53% 9.38% 9.27% Statewide 4.61% 4.62% 4.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Saturday, December 11, 2021 Sunday, December 12, 2021 Monday, December 13, 2021 Bronx 2.54% 2.60% 2.70% Kings 2.59% 2.68% 2.76% New York 2.13% 2.29% 2.42% Queens 3.13% 3.25% 3.32% Richmond 4.45% 4.46% 4.55%

Yesterday, 8,266 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,843,561. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 38* Albany 36,612 123 – Allegany 6,551 20 – Broome 30,242 77 1 Cattaraugus 10,827 26 – Cayuga 10,451 48 – Chautauqua 16,383 64 – Chemung 13,857 42 – Chenango 6,095 25 – Clinton 8,809 24 – Columbia 6,239 36 – Cortland 6,538 23 – Delaware 4,956 27 – Dutchess 39,956 113 – Erie 134,255 424 – Essex 3,264 6 – Franklin 5,968 27 – Fulton 8,472 38 – Genesee 9,434 40 – Greene 5,322 25 – Hamilton 561 3 – Herkimer 9,116 36 – Jefferson 12,406 43 – Lewis 4,515 10 – Livingston 7,841 21 – Madison 8,097 38 – Monroe 104,330 262 – Montgomery 7,763 28 – Nassau 237,345 733 3 Niagara 31,253 135 – NYC 1,173,509 3,124 23 Oneida 35,571 121 2 Onondaga 63,582 186 1 Ontario 12,814 44 – Orange 65,453 224 – Orleans 6,055 16 – Oswego 15,495 74 – Otsego 6,011 36 – Putnam 13,857 49 – Rensselaer 18,914 52 – Rockland 57,095 120 – Saratoga 27,053 98 – Schenectady 20,632 55 – Schoharie 3,061 13 – Schuyler 2,148 7 – Seneca 3,587 7 – St. Lawrence 14,091 53 – Steuben 13,710 26 – Suffolk 269,284 714 4 Sullivan 10,388 33 – Tioga 6,945 17 – Tompkins 8,605 182 2 Ulster 20,254 53 – Warren 8,064 41 – Washington 7,471 45 – Wayne 11,337 43 – Westchester 153,148 292 1 Wyoming 5,791 19 – Yates 2,178 5 – Unknown – – 1

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

Yesterday, 57 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,242. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 3 Broome 2 Chemung 2 Clinton 2 Columbia 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 8 Franklin 1 Fulton 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 5 Livingston 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Nassau 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Queens 4 Rensselaer 2 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Saratoga 2 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 4 Ulster 3 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 18,917 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,581 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: