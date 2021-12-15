“Help preserve our medical infrastructure”: Onondaga County Exec. tweets as four more residents die from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Four Onondaga County residents have died as a result from COVID-19, the County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Wednesday.

One woman in her 60s, and three men in their 20s, 60s, and 70s, died. McMahon says three of them had underlying conditions, one did not.

“Help preserve our medical Infrastructure, get vaccinated, get your booster, get your Flu Shot,” McMahon tweeted out.

Also in the tweet, Onondaga County had 299 new cases with 86% of those who tested positive under the age of 59.

We have 138 residents in the hospital with 37 in the ICU. 84% unvaxed in ICU. We had 23 new admissions with 65% unvaxed.

Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. 

“We know what to do, get vaccinated and get the booster, stay home when you’re not feeling well, and don’t assume you’re protected because you’ve had one dose of vaccination,” Governor Hochul said. “We are not where we were a year ago – we now have the tools to fight this pandemic and prevent New Yorkers from getting severely ill from COVID-19. Take the preventative measures at your disposal and make sure your loved ones do the same. We will get through this together.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 142,965
  • Total Positive – 8,266
  • Percent Positive – 5.78%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.65%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,772 (+89)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 416
  • Patients in ICU – 731 (-5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 419 (+20)
  • Total Discharges – 220,806 (+282)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,242
    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,095

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 31,456,622
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 94,916
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 836,182
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows: 

REGIONSaturday, December 11, 2021Sunday, December 12, 2021Monday, December 13, 2021
Capital Region61.7260.1758.65
Central New York64.9666.1764.92
Finger Lakes65.6864.8661.42
Long Island64.9068.9767.74
Mid-Hudson45.7846.9047.72
Mohawk Valley77.2176.4874.80
New York City37.0340.9542.59
North Country68.6468.0966.63
Southern Tier85.4286.7985.21
Western New York70.6467.7766.17
Statewide51.9854.1154.15

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

REGIONSaturday, December 11, 2021Sunday, December 12, 2021Monday, December 13, 2021
Capital Region6.54%6.52%6.43%
Central New York7.45%7.61%7.65%
Finger Lakes8.54%8.52%8.39%
Long Island6.49%6.66%6.77%
Mid-Hudson4.55%4.57%4.59%
Mohawk Valley7.77%7.77%7.77%
New York City2.70%2.81%2.90%
North Country7.76%7.73%7.72%
Southern Tier6.25%6.25%6.24%
Western New York9.53%9.38%9.27%
Statewide4.61%4.62%4.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

BOROUGHSaturday, December 11, 2021Sunday, December 12, 2021Monday, December 13, 2021
Bronx2.54%2.60%2.70%
Kings2.59%2.68%2.76%
New York2.13%2.29%2.42%
Queens3.13%3.25%3.32%
Richmond4.45%4.46%4.55%

Yesterday, 8,266 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,843,561. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
 

County  Total Positive  New Positive  Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 38*
Albany36,612123
Allegany6,55120
Broome30,242771
Cattaraugus10,82726
Cayuga10,45148
Chautauqua16,38364
Chemung13,85742
Chenango6,09525
Clinton8,80924
Columbia6,23936
Cortland6,53823
Delaware4,95627
Dutchess39,956113
Erie134,255424
Essex3,2646
Franklin5,96827
Fulton8,47238
Genesee9,43440
Greene5,32225
Hamilton5613
Herkimer9,11636
Jefferson12,40643
Lewis4,51510
Livingston7,84121
Madison8,09738
Monroe104,330262
Montgomery7,76328
Nassau237,3457333
Niagara31,253135
NYC1,173,5093,12423
Oneida35,5711212
Onondaga63,5821861
Ontario12,81444
Orange65,453224
Orleans6,05516
Oswego15,49574
Otsego6,01136
Putnam13,85749
Rensselaer18,91452
Rockland57,095120
Saratoga27,05398
Schenectady20,63255
Schoharie3,06113
Schuyler2,1487
Seneca3,5877
St. Lawrence14,09153
Steuben13,71026
Suffolk269,2847144
Sullivan10,38833
Tioga6,94517
Tompkins8,6051822
Ulster20,25453
Warren8,06441
Washington7,47145
Wayne11,33743
Westchester153,1482921
Wyoming5,79119
Yates2,1785
Unknown1

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

Yesterday, 57 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,242. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Broome2
Chemung2
Clinton2
Columbia1
Dutchess1
Erie8
Franklin1
Fulton1
Jefferson1
Kings5
Livingston1
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Nassau2
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Orange1
Queens4
Rensselaer2
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga2
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk4
Ulster3
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an  appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 18,917 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,581 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:  

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region812,6271,075736,8811,477 
Central New York622,255537573,8391,077 
Finger Lakes826,583845761,3151,094 
Long Island2,042,9272,9881,816,2792,100 
Mid-Hudson1,595,3612,8231,398,7422,364 
Mohawk Valley313,038311288,833404 
New York City7,376,3028,3066,544,3634,846 
North Country290,833344261,145366 
Southern Tier420,603481385,138435 
Western New York909,2481,207828,6321,418 
Statewide15,209,77718,91713,595,16715,581 
      

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area