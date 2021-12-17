Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Onondaga County, testing will be one of the most important tools in protecting yourself and others. You might need a test for various reasons, like attending certain events (such as an SU game) or appointments. You could also simply desire a test for your own peace of mind. Whatever the reason, you can get a COVID-19 test at a variety of Syracuse locations — sometimes without even needing an appointment.

Testing Locations with appointment:

Most COVID-19 tests require an appointment. Some businesses that are providing appointment based testing include:

Walk-in testing locations:

Walk-in tests that do not require an appointment are found at these locations: