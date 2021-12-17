Here’s where you can get a COVID-19 test in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Onondaga County, testing will be one of the most important tools in protecting yourself and others. You might need a test for various reasons, like attending certain events (such as an SU game) or appointments. You could also simply desire a test for your own peace of mind. Whatever the reason, you can get a COVID-19 test at a variety of Syracuse locations — sometimes without even needing an appointment.
Testing Locations with appointment:
Most COVID-19 tests require an appointment. Some businesses that are providing appointment based testing include:
- Walgreens
- Kinney Drugs
- Rite Aid
- CVS
- Refresh Pharmacy in Camillus
- Quest Diagnostics
- The Landmark Theater by City Testing Centers
- The Syracuse VA Medical Center, for veterans
- Erie East VA, for veterans
- St. Joseph’s Health at the Willow St. Garage
- NYS Fairgrounds Infirmary
- Upstate Community Hospital
- Heritage Lincoln
- Cicero American Legion, asymptomatic only – limited dates
- Civic Center, asymptomatic only – limited dates
- Fabius Community Center, asymptomatic only – limited dates
Walk-in testing locations:
Walk-in tests that do not require an appointment are found at these locations:
- WellNow Urgent Care, 6227 Thompson Rd., Syracuse, NY 13206 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- WellNow Urgent Care, 1600 Erie Blvd. E, Syracuse, NY 13210 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Asymptomatic persons only.
- WellNow Urgent Care, 6870 E Genesee St., Fayetteville, NY 13066 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- WellNow Urgent Care, 3504 W Genesee St., Fairmount, NY 13219 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Asymptomatic persons only.
- WellNow Urgent Care, 3800 W Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13219 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- WellNow Urgent Care, 4995 Wintersweet Dr., Liverpool, NY 13088 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Asymptomatic persons only.
- WellNow Urgent Care, 7375 Oswego Rd., Liverpool, NY 13090 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Drive-thru testing available for asymptomatic persons.
- WellNow Urgent Care, 8003 Brewerton Rd., Cicero, NY 13039 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- WellNow Urgent Care, 3840 NY-31, Clay, NY 13090 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Asymptomatic persons only.
- Upstate Community Hospital, 4900 Broad Rd., Syracuse, NY 13215, Suite 1K Weekdays 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.