High school spring sports start delayed until April 14th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Due to Onondaga County now in a state of emergency and the closing of public schools, spring sports are being delayed as well.

High schools will be postponed until April 14th. That means no practices, no banquets, fundraisers or any team related activities for the time being.

There is no word yet on whether this will mean an abbreviated season for teams when play resumes.