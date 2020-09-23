High school student in Fulton City School District tests positive for COVID-19

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the Fulton City School District announced that a student at G. Ray Bodley High School had tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last in class on Friday, September 18 and contact tracing is under way.

A statement posted on the district’s website said, “The Oswego County Health Department is conducting contact tracing with individuals who were in close contact (within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes) with the student going back to Sunday, September 20. We are working closely with the Oswego County Health Department, and will follow their guidance regarding any additional action.”

If anyone has questions or concerns, they can call the Oswego County Health Department COVID Hotline at (315) 349-3330.

Below is a map of confirmed COVID-19 cases at schools: