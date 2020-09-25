Holland Patent CSD closed Friday after 3 students test positive for COVID-19

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three students in the Holland Patent Central School District tested positive for COVID-19, so the district is closing on Friday and there will be no remote learning.

A message posted on the district’s website says three students tested positive for coronavirus: One student who goes high school, one student who goes to the middle school, and one student at Holland Patent Elementary School.

The message reads:

This evening our District was notified that three students tested positive for COVID-19. We have one positive in the High School, one in the Middle School and one in Holland Patent Elementary School. All school buildings will be closed to students and staff tomorrow, September 25, 2020. Due to the late notice of this closure, tomorrow will be an emergency closure day and there will be no remote learning sessions. All District activities are also cancelled until Monday, September 28, 2020. The District cannot provide any specific information regarding the students who tested positive. We can assure you that the health and safety of our students and staff are among our greatest priorities. The County Department of Health will contact anyone who may have been in close contact with these students. The District will use this closure as an opportunity to thoroughly clean and sanitize all buildings in preparation for reopening on Monday, September 28, 2020. We would like to thank all of you in advance. This pandemic has brought on new challenges and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we rise to meet these challenges.