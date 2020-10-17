Home Depot pays Onondaga County $4K in COVID-19 violation fees

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has received a $4,000 check from Home Depot.
That is how much the company was fined for failing to follow health and safety rules during the pandemic.
Four stores in the county were each fined $1,000 for violations.
The county said the money will be used to cover unexpected coronavirus costs.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mimas leads Baldwinsville to win over C-NS
- Onondaga Co. DA weighs in on Right to Know Act
- Lawmakers at odds after Twitter restricts story about Biden
- Calling hours held for Syracuse Police Detective William LaShomb
- Debate over Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers continues
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App