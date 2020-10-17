Home Depot pays Onondaga County $4K in COVID-19 violation fees

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has received a $4,000 check from Home Depot.

That is how much the company was fined for failing to follow health and safety rules during the pandemic.

Four stores in the county were each fined $1,000 for violations.

The county said the money will be used to cover unexpected coronavirus costs.

