Home prices continue to rise in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The median price for a home in the Syracuse area rose 3.8 percent in July to $154,700 compared to July 2019 according to the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.

However, the numbers of closed sales for July 2020 was down 35.4 percent from July of last year.

The Realtors group says a short supply of homes on the market is responsible for the rising prices and the decline in closed sales.

“During July it was commonplace to have upwards of a dozen buyers vying for a property with multiple offers,” said Chris Teelin, president of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. He noted the pace of multiple offers began to slow slightly in early August.

The group blamed the shortage of homes on the market in part on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As historically low mortgage rates and our region’s continued recovery keep buyers active, the primary housing market headwind is the slow return of sellers to the market,” said Lynnore Fetyko, CEO of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.

The organization says in the tight housing market, successful buyers are the ones who are prepared to view homes immediately and make an offer when they find the right one.

“For those sellers who are understandably apprehensive about listing because of COVID-19 concerns, it’s important to note that showings can be done virtually and that realtors are placing a priority on health and safety during any in-person showings, ” Fetyko said.

